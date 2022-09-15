Police confirm arrest of two boys following alleged incident at Milton Keynes school

The arrests follow an incident at Stantonbury School yesterday (Wednesday) when it was alleged that two young males jumped the school fence and trespassed on school grounds.

The school’s Associate Principal Ben Wilson assured parents that the incident was dealt with swiftly by staff and no weapons were found or brought on to the premises.

He said: “The police were called and the two young people left the site.”

Stantonbury School

Thames Valley Police have now released details of the alleged incident. Their spokesman said: “We were called just after 3.45pm on Wednesday (September 14) to a report of two people accessing the Stantonbury school site when they shouldn't be there.”

He added: “Officers attended and a 13-year-old and 14-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“The 13-year-old has been bailed and the 14-year-old released under investigation while our enquiries continue.”

Police launched Operation Deter earlier this summer to combat knife crime and offensive weapons in Milton Keynes.

At the time Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Matthew Barber said: “The concept is very simple.

"Those who carry knives in public, and thereby endanger others, should feel the swift and tough consequences of their actions.

The commissioner wants to push knife crime incidents through the legal system more quickly, whether it relates to possession or more violent offences.