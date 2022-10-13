Police confirm officers did visit Milton Keynes murder probe house three years ago, shortly after Leah Croucher went missing

Police have today confirmed they did visit the Furzton murder investigation house shortly after Leah Croucher went missing in February 2019.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the city was in shock after police revealed human remains had been found at a property in Loxbeare Drive, along with a number of Leah’s possessions.

The scrutiny of the house had been prompted by information received from a member of the public on Monday evening.

The house in Loxbeare Drive is at the centre of a murder investigation

Thames Valley Police Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said initially: “The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address.”

Today a police spokesman said: “Monday was the first time we were alerted to this property by a member of the public in connection with this investigation.”

He added: “However, as an address in Furzton, the address was visited as part our house to house enquiries as part of the investigation, during which we visited more than 4,000 addresses.

“There was no response at the property and as such leaflets would have been dropped through the letterbox.”

The four-bed detached house was on Leah’s route to work and around 500 metres from where she was last sighted on CCTV on the day she disappeared three years and eight months ago. It is less than a mile from her Emerson Valley home.

Today the house continues to be taped off as forensic investigations continue both inside and out. These investigations are likely to continue for some time.