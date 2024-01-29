Police could face probe over 'recent contact' they had with man before he was stabbed to death in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police had experienced ‘recent contact’ with the latest Milton Keynes stabbing victim before he met his death, it has been revealed.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which will decide whether to investigate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has not been made clear when the contact was, what form it took and how long it came before the man’s murder.

Police have reported themselves to IPCO due to 'recent contact' they'd had with man who was subsequently murdered

The 48-year-old was found with a fatal stab wound to his neck at 6.47pm Thursday last week on the Brooklands estate. Paramedics tried to save his life, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At first police stated the murder took place in Brooklands Square, however they later said he was stabbed inside a property in Fen Street.

A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, where an extension has now been granted for further questioning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 57-year-old woman from MK was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail until 25 April.

The Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit is appealing for anyone with information to call 101 or visit the police website, quoting reference number 1784 (25/1).

Meanwhile IPCO will look at the details of what contact the force had with the victim before the murder and will decide whether any errors have taken place.

The IPCO website states: “Each error is assessed for its seriousness and, if applicable, will be investigated by an Inspector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The errors we investigate include human and technical errors. Findings of error investigations will be used by the public authorities to inform policy changes, national training and product development to reduce or eliminate the risk of further occurrences.

“Irrespective of the scale of the error, we will focus on its human impact… A serious error is defined as having caused significant prejudice or harm to the person concerned.”