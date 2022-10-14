Leah Croucher's family have reiterated their support for the Thames Valley Police in its three-year investigation into their daughter's disappearance.

At a press conference in the city on Friday afternoon, Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter read out a statement prepared by Leah's family earlier that day.

Thames Valley Police’s head of crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter at the press conference

The police had spent three years investigating Leah's disappearance since she went missing in February 2019. New information provided to the police on Monday (10 October), led to the force's first meaningful breakthrough.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation on Monday after discovering a backpack belonging to Leah which contained human remains at an address in Furzton.

But its investigation has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that officers had twice visited the address, 2 Loxbeare Drive, where Leah's belongings were found.

During the press conference, in which the only suspect in the murder investigation was named, Superintendent Hunter revealed that officers had visited that address twice and both times it was empty.

Neil Maxwell

During the three-and-a-half year search for Leah officers knocked on 4,000 different properties in Milton Keynes, the Superintendent revealed.

Police have been criticised over the investigation.

But Leah’s family moved to defend the force in a statement read out by Superintendent Hunter.

"The Senior Investigating Officer visited Leah’s family this morning and fully briefed them on everything I have just told you,” Superintendent Hunter said.

Leah Croucher

"They have specifically asked me to pass on the following message:

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Thames Valley Police for all their efforts over the past three years and eight months.

"We believe that they could not have done anything differently, they have always approached every conversation with dignity and compassion.

"As a family, we ask that everyone respects our privacy as well as our immediate family, at what is one of the most difficult times of our lives."

Superintendent Hunter named Neil Maxwell as the only suspect in the murder case.

Maxwell was a convicted sex offender who had been on the run from the police for six years before he took his own life on 20 April 2019.

It is believed that the wanted man could have made contact with Leah in the weeks before he took his own life.