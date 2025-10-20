Police crackdown on burglaries to keep homes in Milton Keynes safe
As the darker nights creep in, Thames Valley Police are launching Operation Darknight in Milton Keynes — an initiative aimed at preventing burglaries and protecting the city's most vulnerable residents during the winter months.
The operation is led by detectives from its Priority Crime Team and supported by Milton Keynes City Council. The phrase ‘Lock, Stop, Check’ encourages residents to take extra precautions to keep their homes safe.
Lock - keep your front and back doors locked, even when you’re at home.
Stop – before you answer the door, stop and think. Are you expecting anyone? Check you’ve locked the back door and removed the key.
Check – always ask for ID and verify it independently. Genuine callers won’t mind waiting while you confirm.
Tips on keeping your home safe:
- Lock all doors and windows before going out or to bed
- Leave a light on to deter burglars
- Don’t advertise that you’re away on social media
- Ask a trusted friend or neighbour to keep an eye on your home
- Use a timer switch to turn on lights
- Ask a neighbour to park on your drive or in your space
- Close curtains and blinds
- Move wheelie bins away from gates
You can improve the chances of getting lost or stolen valuables back by registering them online. Stay tuned-in to local crime updates by signing up to Thames Valley Alerts. Visit Thames Valley Police’s crime prevention advice page for more information on keeping your home safe.
If you believe a burglary is taking place, dial 999. For all other reports call 101 or report it online.