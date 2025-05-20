Police devote extra time to tackling knife crime in Milton Keynes

Police are striving to reduce knife crime in Milton Keynes

Police have this week devoted time to Operation Sceptre, an initiative to reduce knife crime.

In the past two days MK Neighbourhood officers have conducted more than 50 high visibility touchdown patrols in areas of the city known for serious violence.

They also carried out park tidy-up, scouring hedges and bushes for hidden weapons, as well as organising a pop-up event to give people crime prevention advice.

In a big step towards creating a safer community, the TVP South Neighbourhood Team, along with Safer MK, has installed a new and permanent Knife Amnesty Bin on a city estate to help get dangerous weapons off the streets.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any unwanted knives or sharp objects, you can anonymously drop them in the bin, no questions asked. This is a positive initiative designed to reduce violence and make our city safer for everyone.

“Let’s all do our part and support this important effort. If you know someone who needs help or might be carrying a weapon, encourage them to make use of the bin. Together, we can make Milton Keynes a safer place to live, work and play.”

The amnesty bin at Grand Union Vineyard Church on Broadlands, Netherfield It is open 24/7/