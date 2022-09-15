Police discover huge cannabis factory inside ordinary-looking house in Milton Keynes

Officers from the Incident Crime Response (ICR) team were carrying out an inquiry at the property in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They discovered the house was crammed with cannabis plants, more than 120 in all.

The property was also found to have dangerous wiring, bypassing the electricity supply, in order to provide heat and light for the hydroponic system.

Officers found a cannabis farm inside the house

One 34-year-old man, who gave his address as no fixed abode, has now been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

He has since been released on police conditional bail whilst the investigation continues, say police.

It is not known whether neighbours had noticed a smell of cannabis in this case. But anybody with any concerns about similar suspicious activity in their community should call police 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.