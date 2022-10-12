Police discover human remains at Milton Keynes house at the centre of Leah Croucher murder investigation

Police have now revealed they have found human remains at the house at the centre of the investigation into Leah Croucher’s murder.

A spokesman said: “During our forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, we have identified human remains.

“The forensic examination continues and will do for some time...It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased.”

Leah Croucher was 19 when she went missing

The spokesman added: “Leah’s family continue to be kept informed and updated.”

The Citizen broke the news at lunchtime today that some of the possessions Leah had been carrying at he time of her disappearance had been found at the detached executive house, which would have been on her route to work.

The news comes three years and almost eight months after the 19-year-old mysteriously disappeared while walking to work on a chilly February morning in 2019.

Police were called to number 2 Loxbeare Drive on Monday evening after a report from a member of the public.

A heavy police presence has remained at the scene since and the investigation will continue for some time, say officers.

Items including a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah have also been found, it has been confirmed