Police disrupt illegal street racing in several areas of Milton Keynes over the weekend

Police disrupted illegal car races in Milton Keynes

Police have declared they will ‘never tolerate’ street racing after disrupting a string of noisy events on roads all over MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend saw a high number of races and also static meets in the city.

Thew racing was mainly on Friday night and this was dealt with “robustly” by Thames Valley Police road policing units.. “Those participating swiftly left the area,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “This activity will never be tolerated and drivers engaging in this behaviour will always attract our attention and have all possible sanctions placed upon them.” On Sunday evening police attended a very large static car meet in the city.

"The vast majority of attendees engaged with officers, were polite, sociable and behaved in a manner that was wholly acceptable,” said the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, this didn’t last all night and was spoilt by a very small minority These individuals saw their vehicles seized and were issued with PSPO fines. “Please act responsibly and treat each other with respect.”

Members of the public have praised police for theirn actions, particularly regarding the illegal street racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's being on, on the grid roads around Willen for years. Usually the early hours of Fri-Sun mornings in the summer. Screaming bike and car engines, going on for hours, keeping everyone awake until the early hours,” said one woman.

Others have defended the car enthuisiasts, saying the region’s councils should collaborate and find a suitable venue for them to meet, away from residential areas.

“Fine those who race and drive around like idiots but the ones that just park up, leave them alone. They are not the issue,” said one reader.