This car performed a wheel spin and drift right in from of a marked police vehicle at a Milton Keynes car meet on Sunday night

Police officers turned out in force to disrupt a noisy car meet last night (Sunday) – only to be open-mouthed when one driver laid on an impromptu wheel spin performance right in from of them.

“To our amazement this vehicle decided to wheel spin and drift in front of the obvious marked police vehicle,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

"Unfortunately for this driver the vehicle already had a Section 59 warning already on it. So, it has been seized and put an end to this driver's evening,” they added.

Police were aware of the car meet due to happen near the Network Rail building in Central Milton Keynes and they put in place a proactive operation.

The Roads Policing team attended and they have a zero tolerance policy.

“The bottom line is, the road isn't a racetrack. If you drive carelessly/dangerously/antisocially and injure or kill someone you may find yourself looking out of a small room with bars,” said the spokesperson.

Members of the public applauded their action. One woman said: “Good! I’m sick of hearing those stupid popping exhausts every Sunday night.”

Another said: “Job well done...Can we please move on to the motorbikes racing up and down the redways until 4am?”

But other people thought the car meet enthusiasts deserved a better deal.

One said: “They need to give car enthusiasts an area that is suitable to meet and if they want to do this sort of stuff they can. But in a controlled and policed manner. If you give them an area to maintain themselves the car community would look after it.”

Another state: “Why not make places in Milton Keynes where people can enjoy their hobbies and interests freely, without the fear of getting shamed on here. MK provides little to no amount of areas for communities or clubs.”

Police say the car meet members who race up and down city roads pose a risk to other innocent motorists using the highways and can disturb local residents trying to sleep due to illegally-altered exhaust systems and screeching tyres.