Police dog sniffs out 'substantial haul' of suspected crack cocaine and heroin hidden in trees in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police dog called Tyler sniffed out a large haul of suspected Class A drugs hidden in trees following a police chase yesterday (Monday).

While conducted foot patrols around the Campbell Park area, PC Mulcahy disrupted a drug deal in progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A male attempted to run away from officers and a lengthy foot pursuit ensued,” said a police spokesperson.

Police dog Tyler has sniffed out a large drug haul in Milton Keynes

Other police officers joined the chase and the man was found hiding in bushes a “considerable distance away”, he said.

The man was searched but no drugs were found. However, police dog Tyler and his handler Sergeant Dainty were put on the case and came up trumps.

"Tyler went to work and did what he does best, locating a substantial amount of what is suspected to be both crack cocaine and heroin in the tree line nearby,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 18 year old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.