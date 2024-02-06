Police dog sniffs out 'substantial haul' of suspected crack cocaine and heroin hidden in trees in Milton Keynes
A police dog called Tyler sniffed out a large haul of suspected Class A drugs hidden in trees following a police chase yesterday (Monday).
While conducted foot patrols around the Campbell Park area, PC Mulcahy disrupted a drug deal in progress.
"A male attempted to run away from officers and a lengthy foot pursuit ensued,” said a police spokesperson.
Other police officers joined the chase and the man was found hiding in bushes a “considerable distance away”, he said.
The man was searched but no drugs were found. However, police dog Tyler and his handler Sergeant Dainty were put on the case and came up trumps.
"Tyler went to work and did what he does best, locating a substantial amount of what is suspected to be both crack cocaine and heroin in the tree line nearby,” said the spokesperson.
A 18 year old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs.
He has been released on police bail whilst the investigation continues.