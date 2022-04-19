Police end CCTV appeal after teenager loses tooth in shopping centre assault in MIlton Keynes

Thames Valley Police released CCTV images of two men believed to have information on the attack in which a teenager had a tooth knocked out.

The force’s CCTV campaign has finished now that two men are cooperating with the authorities.

At around 5.05pm on Saturday 2 April in Centre MK by Braids Barbers a teenage boy was attacked.

Thames Valley Police has ended its CCTV appeal

Thames Valley Police report that he was approached by a group of older men, who punched him in the face, while he was sat on a sofa near the barbers.

The victim’s face swelled around his right eye and he lost a tooth during the assault.

He received treatment for his injuries at Milton Keynes Hospital, before being discharged.