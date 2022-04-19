Police end CCTV appeal after teenager loses tooth in shopping centre assault in MIlton Keynes

Two men have come forward after a CCTV appeal was launched by the authorities to find out more about an assault in a Milton Keynes shopping centre.

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:34 am

Thames Valley Police released CCTV images of two men believed to have information on the attack in which a teenager had a tooth knocked out.

The force’s CCTV campaign has finished now that two men are cooperating with the authorities.

At around 5.05pm on Saturday 2 April in Centre MK by Braids Barbers a teenage boy was attacked.

Thames Valley Police report that he was approached by a group of older men, who punched him in the face, while he was sat on a sofa near the barbers.

The victim’s face swelled around his right eye and he lost a tooth during the assault.

He received treatment for his injuries at Milton Keynes Hospital, before being discharged.

An investigation in the attack is ongoing, Thames Valley Police says.