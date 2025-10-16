Police enforce dispersal order in Milton Keynes after anti-social behaviour from large groups​​​​​​​

Police enforce a dispersal order in Bletchley after reports of large groups engaging in anti-social behaviour. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes/Facebook

A Section 34 Dispersal order was enforced by police after reports of large groups of young people causing Anti-Social Behaviour.

The order was in place for Bletchley bound by Standing Way, Watling Street and B4034. It lasted from the evening of October 15 to 2am on October 16.

The large groups were described as congregating over the last 2 days and causing a nuisance in the Bletchley area.

The purpose of a Section 34 Dispersal of order is to stop anti-social behaviour and crime such as harassment, intimidation or disorder. It gives police (including Police Community Support Officers) the power to direct people to leave an area. The order can be in effect for up to two days.

Officers need reasonable grounds to believe the behavior is causing harassment, alarm, or distress to the public.

It can be used in response to incidents like vehicle nuisance, alcohol/drug-related anti-social behaviour, or groups of people causing a nuisance.

Refusing to comply with a dispersal order can lead to arrest, fines, or even a prison sentence.

The power is often granted under acts such as the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.