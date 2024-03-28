Police

Police have issued a Section 34 dispersal order in Milton Keynes after a large scale gang fight involving as many as 300 youths.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers continue to be "out and about following the disorder earlier today".

"They will continue to be in the area this evening and we will be conducting high visibility patrols," a police spokesman said this evening.

A dispersal order is in place in central Milton Keynes around H5, H6, V8 and the A5 following an incident of antisocial behaviour involving around 300 children.