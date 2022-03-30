Police extend Section 60 search order following fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes

A new section 60 order was taken out this afternoon following yesterday’s fatal stabbing on Netherfield.

This one covers a larger area of Milton Keynes, stretching right up to Newton Longville and to the boundaries of Wolverton Mill, Giffard Park, Water Eaton and Kingsmead.

It give police officers powers to stop and search anyone, on foot or in a vehicle, and search them for drugs and/or weapons.,

This is the new stop and search area in MK

A police spokesman said: “You will continue to see us out and about, carrying out stop and searches to keep our streets safe.

“A section 60 order can only be put into place temporarily when a violent incident has taken place or it is believed that serious violence could take place. The order lowers the suspicion level that we need to search someone so can be really useful in quickly finding and removing weapons.

“Outside of these times, we still have the power to stop and search individuals for weapons and we do this regularly as part of our normal patrols.

“Please do stop and speak with us if you have any concerns.”

Police yesterday launched a murder investigation following the death of a 21-year-old man in hospital. The victim had been found at The Hide in Nethefield late the previous evening, suffering from stab wounds.