Police face investigation after shots were fired during double death incident in Milton Keynes house yesterday

Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a disturbance at an MK resulted in two deaths and a child being seriously injured yesterday (Saturday).

They have also launched an independent investigation into the tragic incident, which happened at a property in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, yesterday morning (Saturday).

Officers were called to the house after reports of a "serious disturbance" by witnesses. They forced an entry to find a man in his thirties dead and a small child with serious injuries.

A scene watch will be in place for the next few days

Another man, who was in his twenties, was also at the property. It is understood that police used a Taser on this man and then "shots were fired", say police.

Emergency first aid was carried out but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been revealed but a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have launched an independent investigation

The police spokesman said: "At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood that officers deployed Taser, before shots were fired at the man," said the spokesman

"Immediate first aid was deployed and ambulance crews treated the man in his twenties, but sadly he was later pronounced dead at the scene," he added.

The cause of death of the first man and the cause of the child's injuries have also not been revealed by police,

The child was removed from the property and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile he next of kin of both deceased men have been informed.

Residents had noticed a heavy police presence and a police helicopter on the state, but police did not announce what had happened until very late last night.

A scene watch is now in place around the address in Denmead and is likely to be in place for a number of days.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident. Our Major Crime Unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.