Police fear Polish former footballer with links to Milton Keynes may have been murdered over gambling debts

A year on from the date he went missing, police are issuing a further appeal for information about Polish-born Kamil Biecke who has links to Milton Keynes.

Kamil, who was 34 at the time he went missing, was last seen in the early hours of 8 December 2018 on Maple Road, at the junction with Shaftsbury Road, in Luton, where he was living.

Kamil Biecke

His disappearance was reported by his estranged wife from Poland on 14 December, following concerns she had not been able to reach him.



Since extensive enquiries failed to locate Kamil alive, officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit have been working on the hypothesis he may have been murdered.



Detective Inspector Emma Pitts, leading the investigation, said: “We have been working hard for the past 12 months to get answers about what happened to Kamil. Our previous appeals to the public have led us to some information – but nothing which has helped us locate him.



“In the last year, sadly no signs of life have been traced to Kamil and so our investigation has been upgraded to one of murder.



“We know Kamil was a gambler and had some debts, so it is this line of enquiry we are keen to pursue. Do you recognise Kamil from Luton-based casinos and betting shops? Do you know of any associations he had which could have led him into trouble?



“Though a lot of time has passed, we have not given up hope of locating Kamil, for the sake of his family and friends who love and miss him. We are issuing a further appeal for any information at all which could lead us to him.



“Your information will be treated with the utmost confidence. Please, if you know something – come forward.”



Kamil is a former Polish footballer, last playing for Baltyk Gdynia in 2013. He moved to the UK in 2016, where he has been involved in drug-related activity.



Kamil has links to the Milton Keynes area, Cambridgeshire and Scotland, say police.



Anyone who has any information at all about his disappearance is urged to report it as soon as possible. Any details, however small or seemingly irrelevant, can be used to help police build up a picture of the case.



Please contact the tri-force Major Crime Unit on 101 or submit information to our Major Incident Public Portal. A Polish language version is also available.



Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.