Thames Valley Police found illegal drugs and a weapon during a Section 60 which was enacted from Monday to Wednesday, .

The Section 60 was put in place after a man in his late teens was stabbed in the Fishermead estate on Monday, June 5.

Four men attacked the victim at around 1.15pm. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The area that was covered by the temporary Section 60 order

A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on bail until September 8.

Milton Keynes LPA Commander, Supt Emma Baillie, said: “I understand that a Section 60 order may sound alarming, however enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons, in addition to tactics used in co-ordination with other targeted activity.

“Officers who are out and about following a Section 60 order are there to reassure you as well as using their powers.

“During the Section 60, which lasted 48 hours from Monday, June 5, to Wednesday, June 7, a total of 40 stop searches took place, in which drugs were found in five instances, and a weapon was seized in one instance.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation while the Section 60 was enforced.”

A Section 60 order can be put in place when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons being carried.