Police fire warning to e-scooter riders in Bucks after man is sentenced

For many people in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury the rise of e-scooters is the dawn of a dangerous era. Throw in the fact their use is very much a grey area in law and it is easy to see why some see the high-speed vehicles as a scourge.

Of course for many they have provided a cost effective and convenient mode of transport.

But local police are leaving those using them under no illusions after sentencing a man for illegal e-scooter use in one of the first cases of its kind to be publicised in Bucks.

Police booking

After a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for illegally riding an e-scooter in Marlow.

Nico Webb, aged 20, of Seymour Park Road, Marlow, pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points and he was fined.

On 22 February this year, Webb was seen to be riding an e-scooter in Pound Lane, Marlow. Officers stopped him, explained the legislation around e-scooter use and was informed that he would be sent a warning letter. Webb was also told to push his e-scooter rather than ride it, however he the rode off. Officers stopped him and seized the e-scooter. Webb then became verbally aggressive and threatening towards the officer and he refused to surrender the e-scooter.

Courts

Webb was charged on 12 April.

Sergeant Robin Hughes, of Marlow Neighbourhood Team, said: “Private e-scooters should only be used on private land with the landowners permission.

“If e-scooter owners ignore warnings and ride their scooters without insurance and a full licence then their scooters will be seized and they are likely to receive a fine and penalty points as in this case.