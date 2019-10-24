Police focus on Beanhill bungalow as part of Milton Keynes double murder investigation

A bungalow on Beanhill has been "guarded" by police since Sunday as part of the investigation into the murders of two teenagers.

Residents say the property in Woodrush Close has been under police guard 24 hours a day for five days, and forensic teams have been seen going in and out every day.

Police at the bungalow in Beanhill

"Nobody knows what's going on... If you walk past at night time, the police are still there," said one man.

"We have seen loads of different people going in and out some in suits other in white paper overalls masks and gloves. Yesterday a suited man with cover and what looked like sterile containers. A black black out transit was also seen," he added.

Today a police spokesman told the MK Citizen the activity was connected with the double murder that rocked MK last weekend.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry which includes activity in Beanhill," he said.

Beanhill MK

Teenagers Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were fatally stabbed at a house party in Emerson Valley just before midnight on Saturday in what police describe as a targeted attack.

Two other young men were also stabbed but survived.

Police have arrested one 21-year-old male from Milton Keynes and are searching for others. They have made it clear that they know who they are looking for and have warned that anybody hiding them could be prosecuted.