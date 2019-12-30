Police given extra cash to tackle violent crime in Milton Keynes

Local police have been given £1.1m by the government to help tackle violent crime.

Thames Valley was one of a 18 police forces nationally to be allocated the extra cash because they were deemed to be the worst affected.

The funding is a share of an extra £35 million for police and crime commissioners across the country and it must be used specifically to help combat violent crime, said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

She said the money would allow violence reduction units in the areas most badly affected by serious violence to continue their work in the future.

Set up earlier this year, the units bring together organisations including the police, local government, health and community leaders to tackle violent crime by identifying and understanding the root causes.

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) received £35 million to set up the centres in August, and the announcement continues the funding for 2020/2021.

The Metropolitan Police area is to receive the most money, £7 million, while Greater Manchester, Merseyside, West Midlands and West Yorkshire will each get £3.3 million.

South Yorkshire, Northumbria, Thames Valley, Lancashire, Essex, Avon and Somerset and Kent have all been promised.

Ms Patel said when she announced the funding: "I will not tolerate criminals drawing vulnerable young people into a life of violence.

"We are delivering on the people's priorities by recruiting 20,000 new police officers and introducing tougher sentences to keep offenders behind bars for longer, but agencies must also work together to tackle this issue head on.

"These units are already playing a vital role in diverting young people away from crime - and the funding I have announced today will allow them to continue this important work