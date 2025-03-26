Police go in to Milton Keynes secondary school to search hundreds of pupils for weapons

Police set up a knife screening arch at the school

Police launched a special operation to search 1,500 pupils at a secondary school for weapons.

Officers from Milton Keynes Harm Reduction Unit and the local Neighbourhood Policing Team went in to Shenley Brook End School on Monday March 25 and set up a screening arch for all the students to walk through.

The move was part of Operation Detect, an operation designed to tackle knife crime through prevention and education within all Milton Keynes secondary schools.

By working in partnership with the school, around 1,500 students walked through the arch under the eye of monitoring police.

And officers were pleased to report that no illegal items were found on any students.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “This operation provided students with the opportunity to engage with police officers about the impacts that knife crime has on their lives, whilst also providing an opportunity forofficers to provide helpful safety advice to students.”

They added: “This type of preventative work is carried out by Thames Valley Police to help reduce knife enabled crime in our communities.

“If you know anybody who is carrying a knife or other weapons, you can report it online to police here or anonymously via Crimestoppers here.

