Police have 'plans in place' to tackle riots in Milton Keynes and the rest of the Thames Valley, it is revealed

Local police have today assured people they have “plans in place” should the spate of violent disorder and riots spread to this area.

They say they are aware that the episodes seen across the country has left communities feeling unsafe.

And they are working closely withl partners to monitor a variety of sources, including social media and reports from the public, to identify planned protest or disruption in Milton Keynes and the rest of the Thames Valley area.

"We will keep local communities up to date with the latest information,” they pledge.

Local police are prepared to deal with a riot, should the crrent spate spread to Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images

“Should any planned protests or spontaneous incidents escalate into violent disorder ... we are prepared and officers will swiftly and robustly respond and deal with those choosing to cause harm to our communities,” said a TVP spokesperson.

They added: “Please be vigilant to the misleading comments that are circulating social media about potential protest activity. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.”

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “I recognise that the disorder seen across the country will cause concern amongst our communities as well as our own officers and staff.

“We have well-rehearsed plans in place to deal with any issues that may arise and will take the most robust stance possible against violence, hatred and discrimination of any kind to hold those who choose to cause harm to our communities accountable for their actions.

“Our intelligence teams are working hard to monitor a number of sources to spot misinformation and suggestions of protests and investigating where necessary.

“Please be reassured that our neighbourhood officers are continuing to patrol local communities, so if you have any concerns, or if you see them out and about, please do speak with them.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, please contact us by making a report online, or if this isn't possible, calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“We know our communities don’t want disorder on their doorstep – no one should be fearful to leave the house, go to a place of worship or live in a given area. You have our full support and that of our partners.”

For the latest updates,follow Thames Valley Police social media channels.