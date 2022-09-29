Police hunt after man was chased around Milton Keynes by gang wielding knives

Police are on the hunt after a man was chased around Milton Keynes by a gang wielding knives.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday (28/9) in Swinden Court, Heelands, Milton Keynes.

A group of six to eight men were seen running around with knives, with one of the group appearing to be chased by the others.

Police

The group then moved towards the Bradwell area of Milton Keynes.

A 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, all from Milton Keynes, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joanna Hudson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the offence to check their dash-cam footage.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220435968.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.