Police hunt attacker after man is hospitalised following assault with glass bottle at Milton Keynes restaurant

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an incident of grievous bodily harm which took place in Milton Keynes.

At around 2:15am on Sunday August 25th inside the MK Buffet Village, in Savoy Crescent, a verbal altercation took place between two men.

Police

One of them struck the other with a glass bottle, the victim was then further assaulted on the floor. The offender left the scene, the victim was later found nearby by officers and had laceration injuries to his head and face.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

The offender who attacked him is described as a black man, aged between 30 and 40, with short dark curly hair, and was dressed in a blue polo neck t-shirt and light coloured jeans.

Investigating officer, DC Jacqueline Baverstock, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this assault, after which a man has required hospital treatment.

The incident took place at MK Buffet Village

“It took place in a public area, in front of lots of people who could be potential witnesses and I would like to appeal to them.

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw the victim following the incident, to come forward and speak to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 43190262381.

“You can also make reports online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”