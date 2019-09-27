Police hunt attacker after man was punched in the face during robbery attempt in Central Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 7.10pm on Saturday (September 21st), the victim, a man in his 40s, was approached and punched by a man who attempted to steal his mobile phone in the car park at the corner of Witan Gate and Midsummer Boulevard.

The victim sustained injuries to the face and arm and required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged. The mobile phone was not stolen.

The offender is described as a black male in his twenties with thick dark hair, and was wearing a long sleeve light coloured top, a camouflage body warmer and blue jeans. He was also carrying an umbrella.

Investigating officer PC Jodie Parsons, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence who believes that they may have any information to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190293545, or to make a report online.

“In particular, I am appealing to an individual who may have been approached by the offender prior to the attempted robbery, as well as two people who I believe walked past as the offence was taking place.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”