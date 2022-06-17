Police hunt balaclava-clad duo on motorbikes who assaulted woman and threw bricks at dogs in Milton Keynes

On Wednesday evening (15 June) in Stony Stafford two males riding on a motorcycle were spotted kicking a woman in her 50s.

The pair were heading down at roughly 8:30pm Willow Lane when they kicked the woman in her leg.

Witnesses also saw the pair yelling abuse at onlookers and throwing bricks at dogs.

Thames Valley Police states both men were white and aged between their mid teens and early 20s.

Witness reports say that the duo were wearing dark clothing and full-face balaclavas, and riding a purple motocross-style bike.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Michel, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “It has been reported that these two males have been riding a purple motocross-style bike around the Stony Stratford area for about a week, causing anti-social behaviour, riding on public footpaths and speeding on the road.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has a dash-cam and was in the local area at the time of the assault to check the footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation, as well as anyone with CCTV footage.

“To report information, please call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 43220262215.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”