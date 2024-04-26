Police hunt callous duo who dragged man in his 80s to the ground while they robbed him at ATM in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting a callous duo who dragged a man in his 80s to the ground while they robbed him at an ATM in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery which occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Friday 19 April at Briar Hill in Stacey Bushes.

The victim, a man in his 80s, attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM inside the Premier Convenience store in Stacey Bushes.

Two offenders then approached the victim, and pulled him to the ground. They stole a large amount of money, a watch, sunglasses and a bank card.

The victim sustained minor injuries but no further treatment was required.

One of the offenders is described as a man in his late 20s of a slim build. He was between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing light coloured clothing.

The other offender is described as a woman aged in her late 20s, and of a slim build. She was between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins tall, had brown hair, and was wearing all black.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Smart said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this attempted burglary, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 43240180579.