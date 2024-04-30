Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a appeal after a man stolen the emergency axe from Bletchley train station.

They are appealing for witnesses following a report of a possession of an offensive weapon in the town.

The drama happened at around 3.45pm yesterday when a man took an emergency axe from Bletchley train station.

Police are seeking witnesses

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

Incident and Crime Response Sergeant Emma Thorn said: “This was an isolated incident and we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what happened.

“Whilst we have conducted extensive searches for the weapon, a black and yellow axe, at this time it remains outstanding.

“As such we are asking anyone with information about either the incident or location of the weapon to please come forward, particularly anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam or video footage.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 43240196957.