Police hunt for burglar wearing gardening gloves who stole jewellery from Milton Keynes house
Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a house in Milton Keynes.
The offender, who wore a black jacket and gardening gloves, broke into a property in Manor Road, Bletchley, on Friday afternoon.
He stole jewellery, a debit card and cash.
The break-in happened between 3pm and 4pm and police are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious or captured the offender on doorbell cameras.
He is described as a white man in his late twenties, between 5ft 6inch and 5ft 8inch tall and of a slim build.
Staff Investigator Sophie Gibbs said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this burglary, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.
“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240204914.
“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”