Police hunt for man wanted for harassment in Milton Keynes

A man is wanted by police for harrassing a girl in Conniburrow for more than three months.

Between Thursday 14 March and Tuesday 25 June the victim, a 31-year-old female, received a number of letters, leaflets and parcels to her home that are unwanted and often include abusive language.

Have you seen this man?

Investigating officer PC Emily Sivyer, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the man shown in these images as I believe he may have information that could prove vital to this investigation.

“This offence is understandably distressing for the victim and I want to put a stop to this upsetting behaviour."

If you recognise this man, please get in touch using Thames Valley Police's online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190078391. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.