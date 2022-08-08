Police hunt gang of men seen with machetes and petrol bombs on Milton Keynes estate

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fight, which happened at around 12.30am yesterday (Sunday) on Weavers Hill in Fullers Slade.

Officers say several men, all wearing in dark clothing, were seen in the area with machetes and water pistols filled with petrol as well as petrol bombs.

Police investigator Charles Cox, who is based Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220350759.”

Police are seeking witnesses

TVP has set up a dedicated portal for people to upload doorbells or dashcam footage or pictures. You can access it here.