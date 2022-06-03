Police hunt launched for two men after teenage girl is raped in Milton Keynes park

Thames Valley Police received the report yesterday (Thursday) that a female in her late teens had been raped sometime between midnight and 2am on Wednesday.

The incident happened in an area of trees near to Eaglestone park, say officers, and the victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The offenders are described as two white men. One was 5ft 9 ins tall, of medium build and completely bald. He was wearing a navy blue Umbro jumper, black jogging bottoms.

The alleged rape happened in trees close to Eaglestone park

Offender number two was in his 30s. He had a white beard, and was wearing a green Nike jacket and red and white Lonsdale shoes.

The men spoke to each other in what the victim believes to be an Eastern European language.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Glister said: “This is a concerning incident and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victim in connection with this incident.

She added: “We would ask anyone who has CCTV or a ring door bell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries. Equally if anyone has witness information we would ask them to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 43220240527.