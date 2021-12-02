Police hunt man armed with knife and large table leg in Central Milton Keynes

Police is appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Central Milton Keynes.

Between 7.50pm and 8.20pm on Monday there were reports of a man carrying a large wooden table leg and later being in possession of a knife in Silbury Boulevard, between North 9th Street and North10th Street.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with a skinny build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a Nike logo on the front and white thick stripes down the side.

Police are seeking witnesses

Investigating officer PC Sophia Matthews based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “If anyone witnessed this man in possession of either of these items, please contact 101 and quote the reference number 43210540366 or make a report online.