Police hunt man armed with knife and large table leg in Central Milton Keynes
Officers are appealing for people who saw him
Police is appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Central Milton Keynes.
Between 7.50pm and 8.20pm on Monday there were reports of a man carrying a large wooden table leg and later being in possession of a knife in Silbury Boulevard, between North 9th Street and North10th Street.
The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with a skinny build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a Nike logo on the front and white thick stripes down the side.
Investigating officer PC Sophia Matthews based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “If anyone witnessed this man in possession of either of these items, please contact 101 and quote the reference number 43210540366 or make a report online.
“If you wish to remain 100% anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”