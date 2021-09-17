Police hunt man armed with screwdriver and wearing ski glasses who carried out a series of robberies in Milton Keynes

Police are hunting a man who carried out a series of robberies in Milton Keynes while armed with a screwdriver and wearing ski glasses.

At around 5pm on Friday 10 September the offender entered Peak Pharmacy, Melrose and threatened members of staff with a screwdriver before making off with money.

On the same day, at around 8pm the suspect has then entered Paddy Power, Queensway. He approached the counter and demanded money from the till whilst threatening a member of staff with a screwdriver. The suspect then made off with money.

Police

An hour later the suspect then attempted to get into Ladbrokes, Queensway but the door was locked.

The offender is described as a white man, around 25-35 years old. He had dark hair and is of slim build. The man was wearing a black coat with grey jogging bottoms, a blue surgical mask and black ski glasses.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed or knows anything about these incidents to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101.