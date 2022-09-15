Police hunt man known to frequent Milton Keynes and Tring over assault in Aylesbury

Police are hunting a man who is known to frequent Milton Keynes and Tring over an assault in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man officers want to speak to in connection with an assault in Aston Clinton, Aylesbury.

Robert Ward, aged 39, is described as a white man, around 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

Robert Ward

He is known to frequent central Milton Keynes, including the train station, Tring and Devizes, Wiltshire.

Officers want to speak to him in connection with an assault of a 58-year-old man in Tring Hill, Aston Clinton, on 9 May this year.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face, arms and body and required hospital treatment at the time.

Investigating officer PC Graham Gray, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows the whereabouts of Robert Ward to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220200476.