Police hunt man on bike who's following women and exposing himself to them in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information about a man on a bicycle who is targeting women and then exposing himself to them in Milton Keynes.

Officer have received reports of several incidents, which are believed to have taken place between August 18 and October 23.

They all happened on the MK Boundary walk between Oakhill and Whaddon.

A police spokesman said: "Reports suggest that women have been targeted by this individual who is exposing himself."

The man is described as white, of medium to large build, aged in his late thirties to early forties and has dark balding hair. He rides a red mountain bike.