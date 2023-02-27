Police hunt man who exposed himself and urinated in front of woman at Milton Keynes bus stop

A man exposed himself and then urinated in front of a woman waiting at a Milton Keynes bus stop.

Now, Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal to discover a man who may have vital information regarding the incident.

At around 9pm on 29 September, 2022, a man approached a woman in her 40s who was sat at the bus shelter at Central Milton Keynes railway station.

Police officers want to speak to this man

He exposed himself and started to urinate on the chair next to her.

PC Konstantinos Proud, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this exposure incident.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220439288.