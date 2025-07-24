Police hunt man who exposed himself near a busy Budgens store in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are hunting a man aged between 40 and 50 who exposed himself near a busy Budgens store in Milton Keynes.

At around 3.45pm on Friday (18/7), a man was seen exposing himself near Campbell Park, next to the Budgens store that faces onto Avebury Boulevard.

The offender is described as a black man, aged between 40 and 50, of average height and slim build. He was seen wearing a black cap, all-black clothing, white wired headphones, and was carrying a can.

Investigating officer PC George Milne, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this individual or who may have any information that could assist my investigation to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference 43250362796.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

All reports of exposure offences are dealt with seriously and robustly by police. If you witness an indecent exposure, you should call us immediately on 999.