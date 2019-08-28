Police hunt man who exposed himself near children's playground in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.

At around 11.20am on Sunday August 25th a man exposed himself near to the playground next to the canal bridge behind the Giffard Park pub, Giffard Park.

The offender is described as a white man with dark hair. He was wearing dark blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Ben Couzens based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have seen the man, or recognise his description.

“Anyone with any information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190262545 or make a report online.

“You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”