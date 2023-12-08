Police hunt man who hit teenagers on the head with bicycle lock outside busy McDonald's in Milton Keynes

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have vital information

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a male officers wish to speak to as they believe he may have vital information about an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 5.15pm on 5 November, there was an altercation between two teenage boys and the offender outside McDonald’s on Midsummer Avenue.

The two boys started to walk away from the offender but they then chased them with a bicycle lock and hit them both to the head.

The victims suffered bruising but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Simmons, of the Problem Solving Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this male to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are the male pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230527349.