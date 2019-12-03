Police hunt man who tried to pull down woman's trousers and exposed himself in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

It happened on Saturday (30/11) at around 9.30pm on the pathway between H8 Standing Way and H9 Groveway in Brinklow.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was approached by a man who started speaking to her. He then tried to pull her trousers down and exposed himself to her.

The man is described as black, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, aged in his 40s with short cropped hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists in the area around the time of this incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that may assist us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or make a report online, quoting reference ‘43190376683’.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”