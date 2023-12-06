Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to come forward

Police are hunting a man with links to Milton Keynes following an alleged assault.

Officers want to speak to Andrew Kenneth Williamson after an incident in Northampton on November 4.

Anyone who knows the 40-year-old’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.