Police hunt man with links to Milton Keynes after alleged assault

Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to come forward
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
Police are hunting a man with links to Milton Keynes following an alleged assault.

Officers want to speak to Andrew Kenneth Williamson after an incident in Northampton on November 4.

Anyone who knows the 40-year-old’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.

Police ask that callers quote incident number 23000684640 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.