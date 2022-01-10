Police hunt men responsible for £22,000 John Lewis warehouse heist in Milton Keynes

Police have today released a CCTV image in connection with a £22,000 heist from John Lewis distribution centre in MK.

Two males entered the warehouse in Yeomans Drive on Blakelands between 2.02pm and 2.20pm on Sunday December 12.

The offenders took goods worth just over £22,000.

Do you recognise this man?

They left in a black BMW with the partial registration of SJ58 and headed southbound on the M1.

Investigating officer, PC Gemma Gibbs, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this man as we believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or if you are pictured, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210560587.