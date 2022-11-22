Police hunt Milton Keynes man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a woman

Police are hunting a Milton Keynes man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing the man who is wanted on suspicion of assault.

Robert Borthwick, aged 34, from Milton Keynes, is wanted in relation to a reported assault of a woman in October.

Robert Borthwick

He is white, 5ft 10 inches tall, proportionate build, brown eyes, dark brown straight hair, with a beard and moustache.

We believe that Borthwick could be in the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ryan Heap based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Borthwick in connection with this assault.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately, or if you think you have seen him previously or know where he is please call 101 quoting the reference 43220483354.

