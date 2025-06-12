Police hunt thieves who stole Citroen flatbed lorry from Milton Keynes

Police appeal. Photo: TVP

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and people to check dash-cam, CCTV and doorbell footage after the theft of a lorry in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime between Thursday 29 May and last Friday (6/6), a white Citroen flatbed lorry was taken from Granby Court.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Steven Kelly said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the theft of the lorry, or who has any information on its whereabouts, to please contact Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also ask that if anyone has noticed any suspicious activity in the area between the times mentioned, or has any dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist our enquiries to please get in touch.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250274558.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”