Police hunt 'violent' wanted Milton Keynes man with 'Mum' tattoo

Lee Chapman, aged 34, is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with fair/ginger hair and a thin ginger beard.

He has tattoos of a swallow on his right hand and ‘mum’ on his right forearm.

It is believed he could be in central Milton Keynes, possibly near to Bannatyne’s Gym.

Lee Chapman

He is wanted in connection with a criminal damage incident in Bletchley on 9 April and for failing to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 28 April, where he was due to be sentenced for domestic violence-related offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Buchanan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lee Chapman and would ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or may have seen him to please contact us.

“Chapman is a violent individual who should not be approached if seen.

“If you see him do not approach him but please call 999, quoting reference 43220152765.

“You can also report information to us by calling 101 or via our website.