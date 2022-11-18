The police have re-launched their appeal to find a wanted man in connection to an assault in Aylesbury.

Robert Ward is wanted in connection to an assault in Aston Clinton and was recently spotted in Tring.

Today (18 November), Thames Valley Police has re-appealed for the public’s help finding the 39-year-old.

Robert Ward

He is described as a white man, who is around five foot nine inches tall, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

Ward is known to frequent Aston Clinton, central Milton Keynes, including the train station, Tring, and Devizes, Wiltshire.

A police spokesman said: “There has been a recent sighting, believed to be Mr Ward in Tring.”

Advertisement

Officers want to speak to Mr Ward in connection with an assault of a 58-year-old man in Tring Hill on May 9 this year.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face, arms and body, and required hospital treatment.

PC Graham Gray, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Despite our efforts to locate Robert Ward, we have, as yet, been unable to do so.

“I am again appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220200476.

Advertisement