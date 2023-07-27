Police hunt wanted man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison last seen in Milton Keynes

Police are searching for a man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison who was last spotted in Milton Keynes.

This afternoon (27 July) Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to help find Michael Wright who is wanted at HMP Springhill.

He escaped legal surveillance on Saturday (22 July).

Michael Wright is a wanted man

Wright is 39, five feet 11 inches tall, of slim build and has dark brown hair.

He was spotted in Central Milton Keynes on Saturday and has links to the Watford area.

Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Wright.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230326191.

