Police have released CCTV images of Jon Michael Lee at the Up in Arms pub in Oxford

Police have released images of a wanted man with links to Milton Keynes after he escaped from custody.

Jon Michael Lee, 24, who was arrested for driving offences and burglary, is wanted after going on the run.

CCTV images issued by Thames Valley Police show Lee walking through the bar area of the Up In Arms pub on Marston Road in Oxford at around 4.30pm on Friday, August 22.

Lee is described as white, male, around 5ft 11ins, and has short brown hair, brown eyes, a short moustache and a small beard, as well as a tattoo of two cherries on his left cheekbone.

Police provided an update on the investigation on August 29 and detailed locations that he has connections with.

As well as Milton Keynes, he also has links to Gwent, Powys, Bournemouth, Croydon, Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Bedford, Staffordshire, Oxford, Derbyshire, Worcester, Devon and Cornwall, Bexleyheath, Gloucestershire, Wolverhampton, Wiltshire and Folkestone.

Detective Inspector Marcia Hardy, said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace this individual and following a number of lines of enquiry and we are releasing new CCTV images of him.

“If you see him, please call 999 immediately. We would advise members of the public not to approach.

"We would ask anyone who has previously seen him to get in touch through 101 quoting reference 43250430592.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

